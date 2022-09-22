Baljit Singh Daduwal urges SGPC not to file review petition in Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 21

A day after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal paid obeisance at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra. He appealed to the SGPC not to file a review petition in the case.

Appeals for harmony I appeal to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to... hand over the management of the shrines to the Haryana panel himself so that harmony can be maintained between the two panels. Baljit Singh Daduwal, HSGMC Prez

Addressing mediaperons, he said, “The Supreme Court has given its verdict in favour of the Sikhs of Haryana. We have no intention to take control of the gurdwaras forcibly. I appeal to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami not to go in for a review petition, come here and hand over the management of the shrines to the Haryana panel himself so that harmony can be maintained between the two panels.”

“As per the Act, 52 gurdwaras in the state were notified of which the management and control of 48 was with the SGPC, while the HSGMC had control of four gurdwaras. Today, the local committees of two gurdwaras (in Sirsa and Ratia) voluntarily handed over the management to the HSGMC,” he claimed.

He said, “As per the Act, Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra is the HSGMC headquarters. I have been getting calls from various gurdwaras, including the notified gurdwaras and local committees, that they want to work with the HSGMC. We have invited the managers of all gurdwaras and presidents of the local committees in the state to Kurukshetra with their letterheads so that further action could be taken. I also appeal to all HSGMC members to reach here.”

Daduwal said, “We will not go against the law while taking over the management of the shrines. The employees belonging to other states who have been working in various gurdwaras here will not be sacked, but if they want to go, they are free to do so.”

Though the HSGMC has won the legal battle, infighting, especially for the post of the HSGMC president, continues to be a cause for concern.

To a query, Daduwal said, “We all have struggled together for the committee. If any member has any disagreement, he should come and we will resolve the matter. We are here for the sewa of gurdwaras. It is to be decided by the state government whether the same panel will continue or it will constitute a new one.” Former HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda also reached the gurdwara to pay obeisance. He said, “I was the president of the committee when the status quo was ordered.”

#baljit singh daduwal #harjinder singh dhami #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #kurukshetra #SGPC #Sikhs #supreme court