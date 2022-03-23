Ballabhgarh’s Kalpana Chawla City Park still in Faridabad MC's possession: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that Ballabhgarh’s Kalpana Chawla City Park was still in the possession of Faridabad Municipal Corporation and was being used by the public.

Khattar said this while responding to questions raised by MLAs Neeraj Sharma, Shamsher Singh Gogi and Mamman Khan in the Assembly today during short duration discussion regarding illegal encroachment of Ballabhgarh Kalpana Chawla City Park and connectivity of Faridabad with the International Airport, Jewar.

The CM said that these land dispute issues were not new and they have been going on for years. These matters even went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had given a decision to vacate the park developed on this land, added Khattar

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the CM said that Opposition should tell why this park was not vacated in its tenure.

The CM said that the cases related to possession of land were going on continuously since 1980 and these cases are being vigorously advocated by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and the state government.

The CM shared that Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, had developed this park about 30 years back on the entire land measuring 10.46 acres, including the 1.04-acre land under litigation. —

