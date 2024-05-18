Ballot voting in Kaithal not transparent: AAP

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 17

State AAP senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda has made serious allegations against the Kaithal administration for not conducting ballot voting in a transparent manner. He said the voting process for electors above 85 years and persons with disabilities— which was being conducted through ballot papers — was marked by serious irregularities.

Dhanda said, “The envelope containing the ballot paper is not being sealed, and the ballot box is also left unsealed. The process is being conducted in the absence of representatives of political parties,” he said while interacting with mediapersons.

“Even the sarpanches in the villages are not aware that ballot voting is going on there. The administration is conducting secretly voting to benefit the BJP candidate,” he said.

He criticised the EC and questioned the integrity of the electoral process. “The AAP will also file an official complaint with the EC. Videos and photographs with the evidence will also be sent,” he said.

DC Prashant Panwar has refuted the allegations, saying the voting was conducted in a transparent manner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal