BAMS doc held for running illegal abortion centre

Karnal, February 22
A team of the Health Department has arrested a BAMS doctor for allegedly running an illegal abortion centre at a nursing home in Nissing.
The accused has been identified as Dr Neha Garg, a BAMS doctor and the wife of a medical officer of the Health Department posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nissing.
She is not authorised to run a centre for the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).
The Health Department team caught her red-handed and Rs 9,500 paid by the decoy patient has been recovered from the accused. The team members seized the equipment and drugs used for the MTP, said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.
“For the past few days, we were getting information about the illegal activities being carried out at the clinic. Following this, a three-month pregnant woman was asked to be a decoy patient. She voluntarily offered to undergo the MTP. A team, comprising Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Dr Sandeep Abrol, Dr Neeru Bala and others, was formed,” Dr Sharma added. The Nissing police have registered a case said Ajayab Singh, SHO, Nissing.
