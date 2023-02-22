BAMS doctor arrested in Karnal for conducting illegal abortion

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 22

In a major breakthrough, a team of the Health Department busted an illegal abortion centre being run at a nursing home in Nissing. The accused has been identified as Dr Neha Garg, who is a BAMS doctor and the wife of a medical officer of the Health Department posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nissing.

She was not authorised to run a centre for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP). She was arrested by Health Dept team red-handed and Rs 9500, which was given to the decoy by the department, were recovered from her possession.

The team members sealed the instruments and drugs used for MTP at the operation theatre, said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

“We were getting information for the past few days about the illegal activities being carried out at this clinic, after which a decoy woman was prepared who was around three months pregnant and voluntarily offered to undergo MTP. A team comprising Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Dr Sandeep Abrol, Dr Neeru Bala and others was formed,” said Dr Sharma.

The decoy woman was sent to the clinic on Tuesday and she was admitted on the same day. The deal was finalised in Rs 18000 and money was paid. “The process of MTP was started on Tuesday. As soon as the operation was conducted on Wednesday, our team members raided the clinic and arrested the doctor red-handed,” he added.

“We are vigilant about any illegal practices regarding sex determination or illegal abortion. We have conducted several successful raids in the past in various districts of Haryana as well as of UP and Punjab,” Dr Sharma maintained.

Nissing police have also registered a case against Dr Neha Garg under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the MTP Act and 420 of the IPC. Dr Neha has been arrested, said Ajayab Singh, SHO, Nissing.

