Ban on civilian UAVs in Faridabad till Sunday

Faridabad, May 24

The authorities on Friday imposed a ban on flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by any civilian in the district till Sunday midnight.

The district administration’s spokesperson said the order of imposing a ban on UAVs and low-flying objects have been issued in view of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

The spokesperson said the decision will help keep a check on the possibility of misusing UAVs by anti-social elements or unauthorised persons in the district. He said the order will remain in force from Friday to 11.59 pm on Sunday.

Police personnel in uniform and other government officials carrying ID and authorisation cards are only allowed to use drones for their official duties, subject to certain conditions.

“Prior permission is required from the district authorities for the use of the UAVs for photography during certain social or cultural events like ring ceremonies, pre-wedding photo shoots, wedding ceremonies and political rallies,” said the spokesperson.

According to information, any violation of the order will invite legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

