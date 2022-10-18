Ban on transfer of officials involved in panchayat poll in Haryana

Chandigarh, October 17

In view of the Panchayati Raj Institutions’ elections to be held in nine districts in the second phase, there will be a ban on the transfer and posting of officers and employees engaged in the conduct of elections during the period the model code of conduct is in force.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the office of the Chief Secretary to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards and corporations, and deputy commissioners.

In the second phase, the polling will be held in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonepat districts on November 9 and 12.

During that period, there will be a complete ban on the posting and transfer of officers and employees engaged in the conduct of elections of three tiers of PRIs till the declaration of the election results.

However, in case it is necessary to transfer an officer or employee connected with the elections in public interest due to some emergency, prior written approval of the State Election Commission will have to be obtained. — TNS

Effective till results