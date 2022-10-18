Ban on transfer of officials involved in panchayat poll in Haryana

Chandigarh, October 17
In view of the Panchayati Raj Institutions’ elections to be held in nine districts in the second phase, there will be a ban on the transfer and posting of officers and employees engaged in the conduct of elections during the period the model code of conduct is in force.
A letter in this regard has been issued by the office of the Chief Secretary to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards and corporations, and deputy commissioners.
In the second phase, the polling will be held in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonepat districts on November 9 and 12.
During that period, there will be a complete ban on the posting and transfer of officers and employees engaged in the conduct of elections of three tiers of PRIs till the declaration of the election results.
However, in case it is necessary to transfer an officer or employee connected with the elections in public interest due to some emergency, prior written approval of the State Election Commission will have to be obtained. — TNS
Effective till results
- The ban will continue till the declaration of the election results
- In case it is necessary to effect a transfer, prior written approval of the State Election Commission will be needed
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...