Ban on use of DG sets eased, but no relief for industries

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 29

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced certain relaxations in the use of diesel generator (DG) sets for some essential services. However, the ban on DG sets in industries will be enforced as per the previous directions issued in June.

Exempted services Use of DG sets allowed for limited operations of elevators, escalators, travelators

Can also be used for medical services in hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare institutions

Railway services, Metro rails, airports, ISBTs, STPs and water pumping stations

Projects of national importance, related to national security and defence also exempted

In fresh directions issued on Friday evening, the CAQM said relaxations to certain services would be given till December 31 so that emergency services were not disturbed. It would also allow sufficient time for adopting the stipulated emission control mechanism in existing DG sets.

Meanwhile, all preparations for the implementation of the ban have been made in the NCR districts. The district administration at Panipat and Sonepat have directed the officials of the power department to improve the power supply to industries so that they don’t feel the need to use DG sets.

“The ban, which will come into effect from October 1, will affect Haryana the most as around 64 per cent area of the state lies in the NCR region. Besides, around 90 per cent industries of the state are in the NCR districts,” said Bheem Rana, president, Haryana Environmental Management Society (HEMS).

Around 21,000 industrial units are operational in Panipat, but the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) is improper in several areas of the district, including Madlauda, Israna, Alipur and old industrial areas.

He said the dual fuel kits are not adequately available in the market as these kits were being imported. These orders would cost an additional Rs 20 lakh to each industry, he added.

Subhash Gupta, president, Kundli Industrial Association, said that the industries are currently in problem due to the CAQM’s directions, banning DG sets during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October.

He said the CAQM today gave some relaxations for essential services, but none for the industries. “We have decided to purchase CPCB-4 generators and booked 18 generators on Friday,” he added.

Sonepat DC Dr Manoj Kumar directed the officers of the Uttar Haryana Bjli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to improve the power supply and ensure uninterrupted supply to the industries during the GRAP.

P Raghavendra Rao, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said that the CAQM’s directions would be implemented from October 1 and all preparations had been reviewed in all the NCR districts.

#Panipat