Ban on use of firecrackers, drones by civilians in Haryana

Haryana today announced a ban on firecrackers and drone use by civilians.

Home Secretary Sumita Misra today informed that the government would ensure no disruption in essential services amidst hostilities with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference after rounds of meetings with top officials, including DCs and SPs, Misra informed that discussions have been held on the National Disaster Management Act and the Civil Defence Management Act.

“All Deputy Commissioners have been allotted Rs 5 lakh each. Instructions have also been given to check the existing stock of essential commodities and not to hoard. Citizens can call ‘Dial 112’ for both help and information,” said Misra.

She added, “Security has been increased at water resources. If any suspicious object is found, citizens should inform the police. Ambulance services will be increased. If there are any vacant positions at the local level, DCs will be given the authority to fill them.”

“Guidelines have also been issued regarding blackouts. All DCs have been directed to establish a centralised command system. Citizens are urged not to believe in rumours. Trust the regular briefings from the state government,” said the Home Secretary.

She further said, “Studies in schools and colleges will continue from Monday. Further decisions will be made based on the situation.”

Army officials also participated in today’s meeting with Haryana officials. “Ambala and Sirsa are already on hotline alert and the Army is taking full care,” she added.

Also, the civil defence volunteer enrolments will be held in every district starting Monday. “I appeal to the citizens not to panic. The central and state governments are fully prepared to handle any situation,” said Sumita Misra.