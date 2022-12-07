Banda Bahadur museum planned

Chandigarh, December 6
The Haryana Government plans to revive the saga of bravery and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. Presiding over a meeting, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the officers concerned to prepare the design of the museum and theme park being built on 10 acres at Lohgarh.
