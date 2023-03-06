Baniyani villagers forced to buy potable water

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Baniyani (Rohtak), March 5

Residents of Baniyani, the native village of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, are grappling with lack of basic amenities such as clean drinking water, sewerage, sanitation and proper disposal of waste water and garbage etc.

Villagers lament that they have to buy potable water from private suppliers as brackish water is supplied by the government, which is unfit for drinking.

“Most of the people buy water campers from private suppliers on a regular basis. Some residents who cannot afford these have to fetch drinking water from hand pumps installed at a distance of 2-3 km from the village,” says Sahab Singh, a resident of Baniyani.

“Khattar had promised that the villagers will get RO water for drinking, but we get brackish water, which is undrinkable,” he remarks.

Another villager, Manoj, says canal water is supplied to the local waterworks for a limited period. Rest of the time, brackish groundwater taken out through tubewells is supplied.

Narrating their tale of woes, the village residents say they are living in a pitiable condition due to the lack of a good sewerage system, sanitation and proper disposal of waste water and garbage.

Contacted for comments, Baniyani sarpanch Om Prakash, alias Ompal, admitted that supply of clean drinking water, disposal of waste water and garbage were major challenges for the village panchayat and the officials concerned.

“The local waterworks should have another storage tank so that adequate canal water can be stored and supplied for drinking. A tractor is needed to ensure proper disposal of garbage. We also require a sound sewerage system to ensure disposal of waste water and at least two more sanitation workers,” he stated.