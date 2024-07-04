Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 3

The Gurugram cyber police arrested a deputy manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) involved in a cyber fraud case. The accused was involved in providing bank accounts to cyber thugs. So far, the Gurugram cyber police has arrested 15 bank employees in different cases of cybercrime.

The police said the cyber police arrested accused Rahul, a resident of Sector 77, Gurugram. At present, he was working with the SBI of the Sector 17 branch as its Deputy Manager. He was arrested in a cyber fraud case in which a man was duped of over Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of getting good returns by investing in stock market in February this year. An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station (east) and the probe was underway. The team arrested the deputy manager from his bank branch on Wednesday.

“During the interrogation, it came to the fore that to achieve his target, Rahul had fraudulently opened a bank account and made it available to his other associates. Out of the defrauded amount, Rs 9 lakh was transferred to this bank account. Earlier, we have already arrested two accused in this case and are now questioning the accused,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

He said they would produce the accused in a city court tomorrow and take him on police remand.

Employees of various private banks are allegedly being helpful to the cyber fraudsters. Due to their nexus, cybercrime was continuously increasing. So far, 15 other bank employees involved in cyber fraud cases have also been arrested by the police this year.

#cyber crime #Gurugram #State Bank of India SBI