Bank employee arrested for involvement in cyber fraud in Gurugram

PTI

Gurugram, April 1

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested an employee of the RBL Bank for his alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

The accused allegedly used to provide bank account details to cyber thugs by taking Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. He was arrested from Delhi on March 28 and the police took him on four-day remand after producing him in a city court.

"The arrested accused works to open accounts in the RBL Bank, Hauz Khas branch in Delhi. He creates fake forms and gets bank accounts opened and then he sells the fraudulently opened bank accounts to cyber thugs. He used to take Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 from cyber thugs in exchange for providing a bank account details.

"Till now, he had provided 32 fake bank account details and 10 SIM cards to cyber thugs. Cyber thugs used the bank accounts provided by him to commit fraud," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

A senior police officer said a man had filed a complaint of cheating of about Rs 12.5 lakh allegedly by getting him to invest in the stock market through an app by luring him with good returns. On this complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Cyber Crime East Police Station, Gurugram, he added.

While investigating the case, the cyber police finally arrested the RBL Bank employee from Delhi.

"The accused was sent to judicial custody and we are conducting raids to nab his accomplices," added ACP Dewan.

#cyber crime #Gurugram