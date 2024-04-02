Bank employee arrested for involvement in cybercrime

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested an RBL Bank employee, who was allegedly involved in fraud. The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals in exchange for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The accused was produced in a city court on Monday, and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. He was arrested on March 28 and taken into four-day police remand after being produced in court.

“The accused used to open accounts at RBL Bank’s Hauz Khas branch in Delhi. He fabricated forms to open these accounts and then sold these to cybercriminals. So far, he has provided 32 fake bank accounts and 10 SIM cards to cybercriminals, who utilised these accounts for fraudulent activities,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber.

A senior police officer said a man had filed a complaint alleging a loss of Rs 12.5 lakh due to cheating in the stock market through an app promising high returns. Consequently, a case was registered.

During the investigation, the cyber police arrested the RBL Bank employee from Delhi. “The accused has been remanded into judicial custody, and we are currently conducting raids to apprehend his accomplices,” added ACP Dewan.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Gurugram