Bank executive thrashes woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 9

A woman employee of a private hospital was brutally thrashed as she objected to a youth smoking in a shared auto-rickshaw. The victim was injured and admitted to a hospital. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station and the police have nabbed the accused working as an executive with a private bank. The police let him off on police bail after making him join the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Suman Lata, a resident of Wazirabad, working as a general duty assistant with Artemis Hospital, that it was on Monday when she was returning home from the hospital in a shared auto when the incident took place.

“When the auto reached near the Greenwood City, Sector 46, a youth and a girl also boarded the auto. The youth was already smoking a cigarette and continued to do so after sitting in the auto. I asked him to stop smoking but he became angry and refused.

I pulled the cigarette from the youth’s mouth and threw it out of the auto. He then punched my face near the eye and abused me. When I objected, he again hit me on the nose and it started to bleed.

The auto driver stopped the auto and people nearby gathered there and then I informed the police and my family”, the complaint read.

After getting the information, a police team reached the spot and took the youth in custody who is identified as a bank executive Vasu Singh, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated.

Following the complaint of woman, an FIR has been registered against Vasu Singh under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the Sector 50 police station and the police arrested him. “The accused joined the investigation and was let off on police bail. Further, the probe is on”, said probationer Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, the investigating officer.