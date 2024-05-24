Bank staffer held for giving account details to fraudsters

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

The Gurugram cyber police arrested two cyber fraudsters, including an employee of IDFC Bank who provided account numbers of bank clients to cyber fraudsters. According to the police, on February 16 this year, a person filed a complaint with the police regarding cheating of about Rs 1.55 crore in the name of better returns by investing in stock market through a fake website. On this complaint, a case was registered at the cybercrime east police station.

While investigating the case, a team of cyber police led by inspector Savit Kumar on Wednesday arrested an employee of IDFC Bank along with his accomplice. Both the accused, identified as Satish and Pritam, were arrested from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Defrauded bank clients The accused had fraudulently opened a bank account and made it available to cyber thugs. He used to charge Rs 50,000 for providing them bank account. —Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber

During police interrogation, the main accused, Satish, revealed he was working in the IDFC Bank branch at Jhunjhunu. The accused had opened a fake bank account and made it available to cyber thugs.

“The arrested bank employee Satish had fraudulently opened a bank account and made it available to cyber thugs. The accused Satish used to take Rs 50,000 for providing the bank account,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber. “Pritam used to work as a middleman to provide bank accounts to cyber thugs. So far 8 accused have been arrested in the case. We are questioning the accused,” he said.

