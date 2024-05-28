Banned drugs found at medical store, owner’s licence suspended

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 27

The Drug Control team found banned drugs at a medical store. Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that the medical store owner’s licence was suspended for seven days and the matter was further sent to the licensing authorities.

The DC presided over the meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the mini-secretariat complex today. He directed the officials to take strict action against the elements involved in drug trafficking.

The District Drug Control Officer said that 27 medical stores were inspected last month, of which NDPS-related drugs were found in seven. After matching the records of six medical stores, they were found to be correct. However, one medical store failed to show the record of the drugs.

DC Dahiya said that psychiatric facilities are available at the general hospital and anyone can get treatment for the problem of drug addiction. He directed all officers concerned to run a special awareness campaign against drug addiction in the district.

The officials said that they have launched a drug-free India campaign in the district. To raise awareness, activities such as painting, poster-making, slogan writing, speech and quiz competitions have been conducted in a total of 1,041 government and private schools in the district. In the last month, six de-addiction centres have been inspected by the Chief Medical Officer.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed, SDM Jaiveer Yadav, Zila Parishad CEO Kul Bhushan Basal and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.

