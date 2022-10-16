Banned firecrackers worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 15

A joint team of the CM flying squad, Fire Department and the police raided a firecracker godown at Daboda village and seized 8,343 kg banned firecrackers worth Rs 80 lakh. An FIR was registered against the warehouse owner at the Farrukhnagar police station on Friday.

The CM flying squad had received information that banned firecrackers were being sold at a warehouse spread on 7 acres at Dobada village. The team reached the warehouse on October 12, along with the Duty Magistrate and fire officials and seized the banned firecrackers. Warehouse owner Sanjay Kamra produced the licence for the sale of firecrackers, but it was meant only for green firecrackers.

The record as regards firecrackers was also not maintained. The raid lasted for three days. On October 14, the team confiscated 8,343 kg banned firecrackers worth around Rs 80 lakh. “An FIR has been registered and we are investigating the matter. Action will be taken as per law,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO of the Farrukhnagar police station.