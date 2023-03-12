Banquet hall gutted in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 11

A banquet hall was gutted in a fire that broke out at Sector 10 here this noon. No one was injured as the building was empty when the incident occurred.

The banquet hall ‘Samar Grand’ is located adjacent to the market of the Sector 7 and 10. It was renovated a few years ago. According to police and fire brigade officials, the fire broke out around 1.30 pm in the kitchen of the hall.

As many as 13 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The fire was controlled in an hour. Around 50 personnel — 30 cops and 20 fire brigade personnel — were engaged in the process. As many as ten gas cylinders exploded during the incident. The firefighters removed another 24 cylinders safely from the building.

The movement of the traffic on the adjoining road was diverted on another route for about an hour. The reason behind the blaze and the financial loss caused are yet to be ascertained.