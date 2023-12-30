Banquet hall sealed for violating norms

Panipat, December 29
The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday sealed a banquet hall constructed illegally in Angel Prime Mall in Sector 11 here.
The HSVP had already served a notice to the mall’s owner to vacate the site within seven days for allegedly violating norms under the HSVP Act. The department, in the presence of duty magistrate Virender Singh Malik, XEN, MC, initiated the sealing action.
Rampal Kundu, Junior Engineer of the HSVP, said the banquet hall was sealed on Friday. Apart from this, shop owners and a cinema hall being run by a third party deposited their documents to the department, the HSVP officer said. The HSVP initiated the action on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Jogender Swami, an RTI activist, had filed a complaint against the mall owner for violating the rules. The district administration directed to seal the building in 2018, but the notice was cancelled the same day.
Swami then approached the court and filed a writ petition against the HSVP and the mall owner. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the HSVP for misleading it and directed immediate action into the matter.
