Banto Kataria, BJP nominee, Ambala: ‘Will endeavour to make Ambala a textile hub’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria’s wife and senior party leader Banto Kataria from Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Though she is contesting her first election, the former Independent Director of GAIL believes that the legacy of Rattan Lal Kataria and the work done by the party would work in the party’s favour.

The prime objective is to generate employment and increase the per capita income of the people of the constituency

As no other Opposition party has so far announced its candidate, Banto Kataria is looking to take the first mover’s advantage and she has been actively holding programmes in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. In an interview with Nitish Sharma of The Tribune, Banto Kataria took time off to speak on a range of issues. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you see the Opposition parties’ claim of no development in Ambala?

The Ambala Lok Sabha constituency has seen unprecedented development over the past 10 years. The road infrastructure has been strengthened in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts. Various projects of central and state governments, including the cancer centre, NIFT, Kendriya Vidyalaya, have come up in Ambala Lok Sabha area and a domestic airport is under construction and railway stations are also being redeveloped. The development can be seen on the ground.

What is your development agenda for Ambala?

Developing Ambala as a hub of industry, transportation and logistics will be among our top priorities. Ambala City has famous clothes market. We want to see it has a textile hub. Similarly, we want to further develop the scientific goods industry of Ambala Cantonment, and metal and plywood industries in Yamunanagar. The prime objective is to generate employment and increase the per capita income of the people of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared a roadmap of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and Ambala will play an important role in achieving the target.

Is Rattan Lal Kataria’s legacy working in your favour?

Definitely, the legacy of Rattan Lal ji and the respect that he earned during his public life is working in our favour. He had a personal connect with the people of Ambala and we are getting the same respect from the people when we meet them in the field. The people of Ambala have always supported us and we are confident that they will continue to shower their blessings in the upcoming election too.

This is your first election, what has been the experience so far?

Though I am contesting my first election, I have the experience of closely watching and managing operations in three Assembly elections and five Lok Sabha elections along with Kataria ji. I have been actively discharging the duties that the party had assigned over the years. The party has kept faith in us. I am working as any other party worker and we will make all efforts to fulfil the expectations of people of Ambala.

