Banyan tree axed in Hisar

We would like to draw attention to the felling of a Banyan tree, which was standing in front of the mini-secretariat in Hisar. The tree was axed recently, following the directions of the senior district officials as the electricity poles are being installed at the spot where the tree stood. This is not only a loss of the greenery, but also a violation of the norms.

A government employee, Hisar

Jind must acquire more fire tenders

fIRE brigade vehicles should be deployed on lines of PCR vehicles on the roads, especially near the markets for quick and speedy action in case of a fire exigency. A number of fire incidents have taken place, especially during the summer season. These incidents have caused massive loss of property to the victims and also put lives in danger. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini should consider the proposal to rope in more fire tenders for deployment in the towns. Raj Kumar Goyal, Jind

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar