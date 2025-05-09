Bapora villagers filled with pride seeing ‘bahu’ Wing Commander Vyomika Singh at centre stage for Operation Sindoor briefing

With the entire nation celebrating the success of the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, the people of Bapora village in Bhiwani district have even more reason to rejoice. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force who has drawn attention at the national and international level by being part of the Indian Force’s media handling team, is the ‘bahu’ of Bapora in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

She and Colonel Sophia Qureshi were part of the Indian Force’s team which regularly briefs media on Operation Sindoor. Singh is married to Dinesh Sabharwal, a native of Bapora village in Bhiwani district, which also happens to be the ancestral village of former Army Chief General VK Singh (retired) — who is serving as Governor of Mizoram now.

Dinesh Sabharwal is also the Group Captain in the IAF. His father Prem Singh Sabharwal had also retired as the District Excise and Taxation Controller.

“Vyomika is a bahu (daughter-in-law) of the village, and her success brings honour not only to her family but to the entire village. Her father-in-law’s family still resides in the village, while Vyomika lives with her husband in Gurugram,” informed the villagers.

A villager said that the entire village was elated after hearing about the success of Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force crossed into enemy territory to eliminate nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. “The operation symbolised a moment of national pride. The success of Operation Sindoor provided a sense of justice for the nation,” he said.

86-year-old Ramdei, who is grandmother-in-law of Vyomika Singh, expressed pride, saying, "May every household be blessed with such a brave daughter-in-law. She has proven that our girls are no less courageous than boys."

Bapora village has a strong tradition of military service — nearly ten family members of Vyomika, including her husband Dinesh Sabharwal have served in the armed forces.