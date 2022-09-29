 Bar assn ex-chief's contempt notice to Haryana Chief Secy, 2 officers : The Tribune India

Bar assn ex-chief's contempt notice to Haryana Chief Secy, 2 officers

Yamunanagar, September 28

The former president of the local District Bar Association has given a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary and two other officers of the state government.

Advocate Ram Kumar Radauri gave the contempt notice through his counsel on September 20 for the disobedience of orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a PIL filed by him, seeking directions for the widening of four-laning of the Saharanpur-Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra highway within the district area.

However, the HC had disposed of Radauri’s petition on October 12, 2021, after the Additional Advocate General (AAG) (on the instructions from SDE Jasmer Singh), submitted that a brief note had been prepared by the Executive Engineer, Yamunanagar, on October 8, 2021.

The AAG said, “As per the brief note, consultancy services for carrying out a feasibility study and the preparation of the detailed project report for the four-laning of the road proposal for the issuance of a tender has been submitted to the Superintending Engineer, Ambala Circle, who is in the process of examining the matter.”

Radauri, in the contempt notice, however, alleged that about a year had lapsed and still no action had been taken on the four-laning of the road by the state government.

He said if the Chief Secretary, Secretary/Commissioner (B&R), PWD, and the Engineer-in-Chief (B&R), PWD, failed to comply with the HC orders within a month from the receipt of the notice, a contempt petition would be filed for the non-compliance of the order.

“The traffic load on this portion (within the area of the district) of this road had been increasing daily, therefore it has become quite difficult for the travellers to use this road because of heavy rush,” Radauri added. — TNS

DISOBEDIENCE OF HC ORDERS

The contempt notice was given by advocate Ram Kumar Radauri for the disobedience of HC orders in connection with a PIL filed by him, seeking directions for the widening of four-laning of the Saharanpur-Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra highway within the district area

