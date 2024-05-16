Baroda Congress candidate accuses BJP of ‘politics of lies’

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 15

The Congress candidate for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, Satpal Brahamchari, visited over two dozen villages in Baroda constituency to canvass support on Wednesday.

Brahamchari, while addressing a gathering, said the BJP was engaging in ‘politics of lies’. The Haryana Government made several promises to the people of Baroda during the bypoll four years ago, but they have yet to deliver even the basic amenities to the people so far. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers had promised to elevate the status of Dhajja Ram College to that of a university, construct a multipurpose hall in Rindhana, open a government college, make Baroda an industrial hub, and sort out the problem of water drainage in agricultural fields, but these promises remain unkept, he said.

Brahamchari added people trusted the guarantee of Congress’ Nyay Patra, and the party would win with the Baroda constituency with a huge margin. He further said the voters had made up their mind to bring about change and defeat the BJP.

Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal also addressed the gathering. He visited Jagasi, Butana, Bichpadi, Chidana, Busana, Mundlana, Matand, Gangana, Chhatehra, and other villages in the constituency.

