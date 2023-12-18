Barring Kalka-Shimla section, Ambala railway division electrified

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 17

With 1,047 route km (about 2,082 km track area) electrified, the Ambala Division of the Northern Railway, except the 96-km Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge section, is now fully electrified. Though the division had roped in a consultant for the Kalka-Shimla section to assess the impact of electrification, the plan was dropped after the agency said it was not feasible.

The major issues were increase in speed and reduction in pollution. While electrification might reduce pollution marginally, the speed was not increasing. Since the Kalka-Shimla railway section is a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage site, electric wires will compromise visual integrity.

The railways has already decided to run hydrogen trains on this section, but the project is in its initial stage.

A senior railway official said, “Aiming to minimise dependency on imported crude oil and providing energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation, the railways has been focusing on electrification of the rail network. A budget of Rs 550 crore has been spent under the Ambala Division over the last five years on the project.”

Currently, both diesel and electric locos were being used as several sections were yet to be fully electrified. There were separate maintenance sheds. With the electrification of the track, there would be no requirement for diesel locos and sheds. “The number of spare locos required for the operations goes down, number of maintenance staff required goes down and it is cost-effective,” he said.

