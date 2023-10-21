Basmati prices up after suspension of strike by exporters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

The suspension of strike by the rice exporters has brought a respite to basmati-1509 growers, who have been witnessing a dip in its prices for the past some days.

Basmati-1509 growers, who had started stocking their produce at their homes and in fields, have started bringing it to the market now. The variety fetched them Rs 3,150 to Rs 3,350 per quintal on Friday. It was selling for Rs 2,700-Rs 3,000 a quintal on Thursday, farmers said.

“I sold my basmati-1509 produce at Rs 3,350 a quintal today,” said Rishi, a farmer.

Karnal Arhtiyas Association president Rajnish Chaudhary said after the suspension of the joint strike by exporters, arhtiyas and millers, the farmers got a hike in the prices of basmati-1509. The rate was likely to go up further in the coming days, he added.

Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, said they had suspended the strike till a decision by the government. The step was taken keeping in view the interest of the farmers.

“We have appealed to all exporters, millers and arhtiyas to resume their work and give appropriate prices to the farmers as per the quality of the grains,” Setia added.

Sushil Jain, president of the Haryana Rice Exporters Association, thanked all exporters, millers, arhtiyas and famers for standing united.

