Battle against anti-Sanatan ideology: Union minister

Ambala, May 1

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today said the Lok Sabha elections were a battle between the Sanatan and anti-Sanatan ideologies, and called upon the party workers to take a pledge to reach out to voters and ensure their contribution in the Rashtra Nirman.

He was addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in support of BJP Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria at the Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment. Kataria, who filed her nomination today, was accompanied by Minister Of State Aseem Goel, Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Shekhawat.

In his address, Shekhawat said, “During the Congress’ regime, only reports related to scams, poor economy, terrorist attacks and bomb blasts used to be heard. However, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country has seen a rapid growth and increased status in the world. The BJP has worked to provide benefits to the real beneficiaries.”

“The elections were a battle between the Sanatan and anti-Sanatan ideologies. It is also between those who abolished the Article 370 and those who promise to bring it back. We can’t even imagine electing people who talk about bringing the article back. People have decided to bring the Modi government back at the Centre for the third time.”

CM Saini said, “We have seen rapid development over the last 10 years. The Opposition has nothing to say and that is why they opted to misguide people on the basis of lies. The BJP has worked for all sections of the society. We have to go door-to-door and make people aware, and give them the message of PM Modi.”

Former Home Minister Anil Vij criticised the Congress, saying “Congress leaders cannot be trusted. They have started using artificial intelligence to create fake videos to circulate them and misguide people. A fake party is using fake videos. The Congress has no right to talk about the Constitution and democracy. Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency and misused her powers.” — TNS

Moveable assets worth Rs 1.45 cr

The affidavit filed by Banto Kataria for her nomination discloses moveable assets worth Rs 1.45 crore, while her spouse, former MP Rattan Lal Kataria, has moveable assets worth Rs 21.9 lakh. The BJP candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 25 lakh, while her spouse has immovable assets worth Rs 7 crore.

