Battling for water, Gurugram residents banking on tankers

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 18

The Baweja family shifted from Delhi to Gurugram three years ago, hoping for bigger living space and better quality of life. Things, however, did not exactly go as per plans.

Residing in Sushant Lok I, they have been spending Rs 8,000 every month to meet their water requirements.

GMDA, civic body on the job We have identified the problem areas. We are providing additional connections, improving infra and talking to builders. Both the GMDA and MC are working to solve the problem. The city will achieve equitable supply soon. PC Meena, gurugram mc commissioner and gmda ceo

Apart from paying the water bill, the family of six is forced to fetch water from tankers every alternate day to keep the kitchen and toilets working. “I am a small businessman and run a rented shop. We shifted to one of the most posh areas in Gurugram, but power cuts and erratic water supply have made our life a living hell,” said Dheeraj Baweja. “I have to buy water from tankers, which cost around Rs 4,000, depending on demand. Every year, we hear that things will improve, but nothing happens. We are now planning to shift to another location as we can’t keep doing this.”

According to the MC records, the average water bill of residents living in South City 1 and 2, DLF Phases 1 (Blocks D and E), 2 and 3, Ardee City and Malibu Towne is Rs 450. However, they have to shell out up to one-third of their income to buy water in summers.

“We have been battling a water crisis for five years now. I am shelling out Rs 15,000 per month on water tankers to cater to the drinking water needs of my family,” says Reema Sahai, a resident of Malibu Towne, Sector 47.

“Over 10,000 people living in Malibu Towne have been facing acute water shortage for the past two years. We requested the MC to give us an additional water supply connection in August 2022, but to no avail,” says Vijay Shiv Nath, president, Malibu Towne RWA.