 Battling for water, Gurugram residents banking on tankers : The Tribune India

Battling for water, Gurugram residents banking on tankers

Battling for water, Gurugram residents banking on tankers

Residents protest after not getting water for three days in Gurugram.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 18

The Baweja family shifted from Delhi to Gurugram three years ago, hoping for bigger living space and better quality of life. Things, however, did not exactly go as per plans.

Residing in Sushant Lok I, they have been spending Rs 8,000 every month to meet their water requirements.

GMDA, civic body on the job

We have identified the problem areas. We are providing additional connections, improving infra and talking to builders. Both the GMDA and MC are working to solve the problem. The city will achieve equitable supply soon. PC Meena, gurugram mc commissioner and gmda ceo

Apart from paying the water bill, the family of six is forced to fetch water from tankers every alternate day to keep the kitchen and toilets working. “I am a small businessman and run a rented shop. We shifted to one of the most posh areas in Gurugram, but power cuts and erratic water supply have made our life a living hell,” said Dheeraj Baweja. “I have to buy water from tankers, which cost around Rs 4,000, depending on demand. Every year, we hear that things will improve, but nothing happens. We are now planning to shift to another location as we can’t keep doing this.”

According to the MC records, the average water bill of residents living in South City 1 and 2, DLF Phases 1 (Blocks D and E), 2 and 3, Ardee City and Malibu Towne is Rs 450. However, they have to shell out up to one-third of their income to buy water in summers.

“We have been battling a water crisis for five years now. I am shelling out Rs 15,000 per month on water tankers to cater to the drinking water needs of my family,” says Reema Sahai, a resident of Malibu Towne, Sector 47.

“Over 10,000 people living in Malibu Towne have been facing acute water shortage for the past two years. We requested the MC to give us an additional water supply connection in August 2022, but to no avail,” says Vijay Shiv Nath, president, Malibu Towne RWA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

3
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

4
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

5
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...


Cities

View All