Bawani khera roads in poor condition

A number of roads in Bawani Khera town of Bhiwani district are in a poor condition. The road connecting Ward Nos. 3, 4 and 5 here is still a ‘kutcha’ (makeshift) pathway, the condition of which worsens during rains, causing difficulties to commuters and pedestrians. Even though the issue has been taken up with the MC authorities, nobody seems to be bothered about it. —Meena Chopra, bawani Khera,

Stray cattle menace in new gurugram

THE stray cattle menace has become a new reality of New Gurugram. Herds of cows and bulls can be seen roaming on the city roads. They gather near society gates and scare children boarding or de-boarding school buses. They have become a major traffic hazard. The local authorities have been asked to attend to the problem several times, but to no avail. —Sudheer Yadav, New Gurugram

Karnal villages await land consolidation

LAND consolidation in over 100 villages of the state, including those in Karnal, has not yet taken place, due to which disputes are arising. Quarrels among family members over land division are now rampant here. The government must carry out the process in a scientific manner and take all necessary measures to make it an easy and accountable exercise. The shamlat land should also be divided among its shareholders. —Shakti Singh, Karnal