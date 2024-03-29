BBMB transformers catch fire in Panipat, supply disrupted in 4 districts

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 28

A major fire broke out in two main transformers at the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) powerhouse on the NH-44 near Sewah village in the wee hours today, following which power supply in Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Charkhi Dadri districts got disrupted.

The power was restored by 50 per cent after over six hours. The cause of fire was not clear. Due to the power snag, the potable water supply also got hit due to which people in the city had to face a lot of problems in the morning hours.

As per information, the fire broke out in a 150-MVA transformer at the power house around 5.30 am. The fire was so massive that another adjoining transformer also caught fire.

Seven foam fire tenders – five from Panipat, one each from the IOCL refinery and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) — reached the spot.

Fireman Amit Kumar said the fire flames were very high and dangerous as the transformer contained huge quantity of oil. It took around three hours to douse the flames, he added. As the fire broke out in the power transformers, the supply of the power house has been completely shut down. This power house is supplying power to the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) power houses in Panipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and other districts.

Official sources said the BBMB power house had two power banks of 450 MVA and 500 MVA capacity. The 450-MVA power bank has collapsed due to the fire.

Satish Pehal, Executive Engineer (XEN), BBMB, said there were three transformers of 150 MVA each in the 450 MVA power bank. One of the transformers, which caught the fire, got completely damaged while another other was partially damaged.

As the fire broke out, a complete blackout occurred in Panipat city, Israna, Chhajpur Khurd, Samalkha, Gannaur of Sonepat, Naultha, Kurukshetra, Dadri and Dhulkot in Ambala. Around 50 percent of the power supply was restored around 11 am, said Pehal.

“The actual cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. But, the transformers had outlived their utility as they were installed in around 1977-78 and it could be one of the reasons behind the incident,” said Pehal.

“The process to purchase new transformers is underway,” he said.

Vishal Goyat, XEN, Panipat, said the supply was disrupted in over 70 per cent of the area in the wee hours due to a fire incident at the BBMB power house. The main power supply is from the BBMB, he added.

DS Chhikkara, SE, Panipat, said the power supply was restored within two-three hours by making alternative arrangements.

