BC panel holds public hearing in Karnal on panchayat election quota

Karnal, August 21
The Haryana Backward Classes Commission today conducted a public hearing of three districts falling under Karnal division — Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat — to get feedback and suggestions regarding reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions.
The commission was constituted to decide the number of seats that should be reserved for BC people in the upcoming panchayat elections, the schedule for which is expected to be announced soon.
“We are holding meetings at the divisional level to take suggestions from people that in what proportion the reservation should be given to the BC people in Panchayati Raj institutions. We will submit the report after taking suggestions from across the state,” said Justice Darshan Singh, retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and commission chairman.
“We have urged people to submit their suggestions or any data. A lot of people have submitted valuable suggestions and data, which will
be helpful for the commission,” he added.
