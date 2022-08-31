BC panel submits report to Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, August 30
The Haryana State Backward Classes Commission today submitted its report to the CM on the basis of suggestions collected from the state citizens on reservation for the BCs in the elections to the panchayati raj institutions.
Under the chairmanship of Justice Darshan Singh, suggestions were collected from citizens and office-bearers of various political parties at the national and state level.
