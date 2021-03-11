Backward Classes should get quota in poll: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed two important resolutions today, demanding reservation for the backward classes (BCs) in the fortchoming panchayat polls and amendments in the Land Act in the light of the Supreme Court judgment.

A CLP meeting was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Congress president Uday Bhan was also present.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Hooda said the Congress would not contest panchayat elections on party symbol. He said the government deliberately postponed the panchayat elections. “Due to this, the development of villages has come to a standstill and there is a lot of corruption in the absence of panchayat representatives,” he alleged.

Hooda said issues arising out of the the Supreme Court’s decision on shamlat land were discussed in detail at the meeting.

“The state government did not defend the case properly. If the government had advocated the case properly, the decision of the Supreme Court would have been different,” he said.