Be vocal for local, Dushyant exhorts party workers

Kurukshetra, May 3

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today called upon the party workers to be ‘vocal for local’ and urged them to start door-to-door campaign in support of the party candidate.

Dushyant held worker meetings in Kurukshetra and Ambala and accompanied party candidates Dr Kiran Punia in Ambala and Palaram Saini in Kurukshetra while filing their nominations.

Addressing workers in Kurukshetra, Dushyant said, “The party has fielded a local candidate while other parties have fielded outsiders. Like Modi says be vocal for local, you should elect a local man as the next MP of Kurukshetra. The MPs of BJP and Congress have failed to raise the voice of Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. Along with the national interest, the interest of state and constituency is also important. While the BJP has given the slogan of ‘400 paar’, it will not even get 200 seats.”

He said a sense of panic was being observed among the candidates of other parties. They were trying to use money power.

