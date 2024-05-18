Behind bars, inmates take up higher studies

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 17

To fulfil their wish to pursue higher education, as many as 792 inmates lodged in 11 jails of Haryana have enrolled themselves in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the past three years.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has come forward to make their wish a reality. It has set up its study centres at district jails in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Jind, Sonepat, Kaithal, Narnaul (Mahendragarh) and Jhajjar. The university has also set up its centres at central jails of Hisar I and Hisar II.

Dharam Pal, regional director of regional centre, IGNOU, Karnal, who is taking keen interest in helping and motivating prisoners to pursue higher education, said an education programme is being run by the university to shape the future of inmates. He said IGNOU is working to motivate the them to take up higher education.

“The objective of IGNOU’s education programme is to encourage the prisoners to engage themselves in such initiatives that will help them in the future. Getting higher education is one of these initiatives,” said Dharam Pal.

He said the inmates, who had passed Class XII, can take up higher education through IGNOU study centres set up on the jail premises.

“If any inmate wants to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s programme, the IGNOU will provide them free education while their stay in the jail,” he added.

Dharam Pal said a total of 792 inmates lodged in 11 jails of Haryana have been pursuing higher education for the past three years. “We are making efforts so that the inmates can get higher education and join society after releasing from the jail,” he said.

Vishal Chhibber, Superintendent, District Jail, Yamunanagar, said, “A conducive atmosphere is being provided to inmates to pursue higher studies in the district jail.”

