Bengaluru-based firm penalised for service deficiency

Yamunanagar, July 30
Holding a Bengaluru-based coaching centre/company responsible for negligence, deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has told the company to pay Rs 28,000 to a person of Yamunanagar district.
The said amount includes refund of Rs 18,000 (paid by the complainant to the company as fee amount) and a punitive damage of Rs 10,000.
As per order of the DCDRC, the company allegedly failed to honour its commitment of completing 40 sessions of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) with the complainant Hitesh Khullar of Sadhaura town of the district.
The order was passed by the president of the DCDRC Gulab Singh and members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh on July 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...