Bengaluru-based firm penalised for service deficiency

Yamunanagar, July 30

Holding a Bengaluru-based coaching centre/company responsible for negligence, deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has told the company to pay Rs 28,000 to a person of Yamunanagar district.

The said amount includes refund of Rs 18,000 (paid by the complainant to the company as fee amount) and a punitive damage of Rs 10,000.

As per order of the DCDRC, the company allegedly failed to honour its commitment of completing 40 sessions of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) with the complainant Hitesh Khullar of Sadhaura town of the district.

The order was passed by the president of the DCDRC Gulab Singh and members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh on July 25.

