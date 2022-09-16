Best centre award for Haryana Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 15

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Mahendragarh, has been awarded the Best Krishi Vigyan Kendra Award at the national level. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, presented this award to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof BR Kamboj, in the Outlook Shikhar Sammelan and the Sawraj Puraskar-2022 programme held in New Delhi, yesterday.

Prof Kamboj said the KVK was given the honour in view of its significant contribution in large-scale dissemination of new technologies through field demonstrations, attracting rural youth in agriculture by establishing enterprise units, and providing accurate weather information under the Rural Agricultural Weather Service to the farmers.

The KVK is playing a key role in providing inputs to the farmers regarding balanced use of fertilisers on the basis of soil health card, providing agricultural resources and innovation, sensitising women working in agriculture about nutrition apart from self-employment of scheduled caste youth through various trainings and time-bound implementation of various projects run by the government for uplifting farmers. The VC congratulated Dr Ramesh Kumar, senior coordinator of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Mahendragarh, and his team for the achievement.

