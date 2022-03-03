Best MLA award for 2 legislators

Chandigarh, March 2
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta awarded the best MLA award to Gannaur MLA Nirmal Rani and NIT Faridabad MLA Neeraj Sharma for the year 2021 during the Budget session of the Haryana Assembly today.
Gupta bestowed the awards on the two MLAs, along with a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh, shawl, shield and citation, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. —
