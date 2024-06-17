Better maize prices bring relief to Ambala farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 16

Better prices for spring maize, compared to the last year, have brought some relief to maize farmers in the district after they had reported a dip in the yield.

Nearly 4,000 hectares of land was under spring maize this year in Ambala. Last year, the dried produce fetched Rs 1,600-1,700 per quintal, while the maize crop this year is fetching Rs 2,000 to 2,100 per quintal at various grain markets.

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Jasvinder Saini said the yield was between 30 and 35 quintals per acre and the farmers were getting better prices this year.

Rajiv Kumar, a farmer from Naraingarh, said, “This year, there was a fall in the yield, probably due to pest attack and unfavourable weather conditions. The yield in 2023 was around 38 quintals per acre, while it dropped to around 30 quintals this year. The input and harvesting cost have also increased. Last year, the labourers had charged Rs 4,400 per acre for harvesting, whereas this year they are charging Rs 5,000 per acre. However, the produce luckily fetched Rs 2,080 per quintal this year while in 2023, it had fetched around Rs 1,650 a quintal otherwise there would have been a loss.”

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Jasvinder Saini said, “There were reports of pest attack in some areas that have affected the yield, but the overall situation is good. The yield is between 30 ans 35 quintals per acre and the farmers are getting better prices this year. If the farmers continue to get good prices, the area under maize will further increase in the district.”

