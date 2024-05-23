Bhadana brothers may cause split in Gurjar votes in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

May 22

The division in the Bhadana family over political affiliation has spiced up the contest between the BJP and Congress, which have fielded Gurjar leaders. The community is believed to be a major factor in deciding the fate of the winner.

“The contest turned interesting when the Congress announced Mahender Pratap Singh, a Gurjar leader and rival of BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar, as its candidate,” says a political analyst. But the decision of Avtar Singh Bhadana, a former MP, and his brother Kartar Singh, a former minister, to extend support to the Congress and BJP candidates, respectively, has led to speculation of a sharp division in Gurjar votes. The brothers have been a force to reckon with in the political arena over the past three decades.

“It will be the non-Gurjar electorate like Jats, Dalits, Muslims, Brahmins, Thakurs and Vaish that is likely to decide the fate of candidates,” says Devender Singh, a political analyst. He said though the Jat votes was the highest in the constituency, it was never a deciding factor.

