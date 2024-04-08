Bhagat Singh’s kin visits Jhajjar museum

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 7

Yadavendra Singh, the great-grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s brother, visited Mandauthi village in Bahadurgarh sub-division today.

He visited Shaheed Naman Sathal museum, built by painter Mahesh Dalal. Speaking on the occasion, Yadavendra appealed to people to visit the museum, stating that Dalal had preserved the history of the freedom movement through his paintings.

“Yadavendra not only congratulated me for constructing the museum in my house but also boosted my morale by stating that ‘you are the real follower’ of his great-grandfather,” Dalal said.

