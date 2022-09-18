Bhagavad Gita installed at Canadian Parliament

Chandigarh, September 17
The three-day International Gita Mahotsav took off at the Parliament House Ottawa, Canada, today. The programme began with a message from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
On the occasion, the Bhagavad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian Parliament after Sonya, head of Parliament library, received its copy from Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand and Canadian MP Chandra Arya.
A message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, welcoming everyone to Parliament Hill to the mahotsav, was also read out at the programme.
He said such events brought Canadians together and encouraged them to celebrate diversity.
