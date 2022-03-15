Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal should clear stand on SYL, says Yadav

Panipat, March 14
Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, former minister and national chairman of the OBC cell of the Congress, said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to form a government in Punjab for which he wishes it the best. But Bhagwant Mann, who is going to become the CM of Punjab, and Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, should first clear their stand on the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal, he said.
Yadav said that in southern Haryana, water has run out at the depth of 1,000 ft. So people get drinking water with great difficulty. Entire Haryana, including southern Haryana, would benefit from the water that the SYL brings. Captain Yadav said that for bringing SYL water to Haryana, the Congress fought, went to court and Haryana won there.
