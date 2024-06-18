Bhainsru Kalan villagers go all out to ensure effective waste treatment

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 17

A team of officials, comprising trainee IAS officer Ravindra Kumar, who is also the Deputy Secretary of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rohtak Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahesh Kumar, inspected the works under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme at Bhainsru Kalan village in Sampla block of Rohtak district on Monday.

Kumar said under the solid-waste management, solid and dry waste is managed separately, in which organic manure is made from wet waste and used in gardening, while plastic and polythene bags are separated and collected in a shed.

Officials interact with panchayat members and residents during an inspection of waste-management works in Rohtak. Tribune photo

“Plastic ‘shramdaan’ activities are carried out in the first week of every month, in which village youth, panchayat members and government officials participate enthusiastically,” he said.

The CEO pointed out that under liquid-waste management, the waste water of the houses at the village is channelised to a five-pond management system through drains.

“Four tubewell engines are placed at the fifth pond of this system, which irrigates 250 acres of land and supplies water to a nearby temple and stadium,” he added.

The officers were told that all houses in the village have toilets, adding that a community toilet has also been built at the village stadium under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme.

Kitchen gardens have been made in about 70 per cent of the houses at the village, in which the waste water from the houses is used. The village’s sewage waste is disposed of in the nearest STP.

“A Gram Sabha meeting is held at the village once every three months, in which the villagers are told about cleanliness,” the villagers told the officers. As part of awareness activities in the village, slogan-writing and wall-painting based on solid waste management and other components of Swachh Bharat Mission are carried out.

The officials of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) also run awareness campaigns about cleanliness in the village from time to time, the officers were told.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Jarnail Singh, village sarpanch’s representative Rishi Ram, former sarpanch Sushil Kaushik, District Project Manager Manju Grewal, Village Secretary Mahesh, JE Nitesh and Block Coordinator Sukhbir were also present during the inspection.

