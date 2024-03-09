Bharat Biotech chairman meets Haryana Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Distinguished scientist Dr Krishna M Ella (Executive chairman of Bharat Biotech) and his wife Suchitra K Ella (Bharat Biotech MD) paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan here. Dattatreya honoured Dr Krishna M Ella and Suchitra K Ella by presenting them with shawls and an idol of Lord Krishna.

The Governor said that it was the dedication and hard work of the two, and that of all the Bharat Biotech scientists and others across the nation, that led to the development of the first Indian vaccine against Covid-19. Despite facing formidable challenges, their creation of Covaxin played a crucial role in safeguarding the country against the severe Covid-19 pandemic.

He said scientists serve as the vanguards of tomorrow, shaping the future through their unwavering dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of knowledge. Particularly in medicine, the scientists tirelessly endeavour to unveil novel treatments and remedies for ailments, enhance healthcare standards and, ultimately, preserve lives. They enhance the prestige of a country and are a source of immense pride for all, he said.

The Governor extended congratulations and best wishes to the Ella couple for receiving an honorary degree from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the convocation ceremony of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

