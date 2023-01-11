Bharat Jodo covers 7 districts, ends Haryana leg

Ambala, January 10
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded its Haryana leg after covering 255 km across seven districts in eight days on Tuesday in Ambala City. The yatra resumed from Shahpur village and concluded near Saini Ashram on the NH-44 after covering various areas of Ambala City.
Despite thick fog , hundreds of activists greeted Rahul Gandhi. Soon after completing the yatra, Rahul left for Amritsar. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Udai Bhan, Haryana Congress in charge Shaktisinh Govil, MP Deepender Hooda, MLA Varun Choudhary, Randeep Surjewala and AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan were present on the occasion. AICC communication in charge Jairam Ramesh said, “On Wednesday, the Haryana PCC will hand over the flag of the yatra to Punjab PCC and the yatra will resume from Punjab. The yatra has received an unprecedented response in Haryana.” Ex-CM Hooda said in the yatra those districts were covered where the party had a weak performance in the last Assembly election. Still, we got an unprecedented response from all sections in those areas, he claimed.
