'Bharat Jodo yatra' in state from Dec 21-23

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Haryana Congress preparation for Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is in top gear as state party in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil held a meeting of all committees formed for the march today.

Responsibilities of all committees and the route of the march were decided at the meeting held in Delhi.

The first leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Haryana will be from December 21 to 23. Party workers and people will participate in this phase from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad.

After this, the march will enter the state from Sanoli Khurd on the Panipat border on January 6 from Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, a big rally will be organised in Panipat on January 7.

After Panipat, it will enter Punjab via Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala. Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Minister Kiran Choudhry were present at the meeting.