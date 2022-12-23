Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sohna on last day of Haryana leg in first phase

PTI

Faridabad, December 23

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase.

Senior Congress leaders from the state have been part of the foot march that entered Nuh in Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Braving the morning chill, among those who walked along with Gandhi were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja.

The yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day.

On Thursday, Gandhi said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if covid protocols could not be followed.