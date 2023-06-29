Bharatmala Pariyojana Highways Project: Three Multi-Modal Logistics Parks set to come up in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh June 28

The state government is taking a significant step towards enhancing the logistics infrastructure by setting up three Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) through the public-private partnership (PPP) model under the National Corridors Efficiency Improvement Component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Highways Projects.

During a review meeting on the progress of developing Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government is identifying two suitable land parcels in Palwal district and one in Ambala district.

“The initiative will significantly enhance the logistics capabilities of the state, driving economic growth and attracting investments. We laud the government’s efforts in establishing a robust infrastructure network to support the logistics industry,” said the Chief Secretary.

Kaushal further directed the officers to expedite the process while engaging in discussions with Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) to finalise the project.

The Chief Secretary said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 35 strategic locations across the country for the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as part of the National Corridors Efficiency Improvement Component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Highways Projects.

In line with the initiative, the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100 per cent owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of NHAI, has been entrusted with the task of developing MMLPs at these 35 locations, including three in the state.

